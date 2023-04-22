Create New Account
MZTV 240: Demolishing Free Will: A Parable of Human Helplessness
God: Saviour of ALL Humanity
Published 16 hours ago

Humans believe in Christ AFTER they are saved, not before. This single truth demolishes the Christian religion. Before they are saved, humans are completely unable to believe in Christ. THIS truth demolishes human free will.

Martin's homepage: https://www.martinzender.com

Original Link: https://youtu.be/zjokp8eQw1U

newsdeathsaviorchristhelljesussalvationliferaptureresurrectionantichristeternitygoodredeemereternalsavedtormentredeemedall mankind

