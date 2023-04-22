MZTV 240: Demolishing Free Will: A Parable of Human Helplessness

Humans believe in Christ AFTER they are saved, not before. This single truth demolishes the Christian religion. Before they are saved, humans are completely unable to believe in Christ. THIS truth demolishes human free will.
Martin's homepage: https://www.martinzender.com
Original Link: https://youtu.be/zjokp8eQw1U
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.