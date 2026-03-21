Truth and Righteousness

Another version of God's creation.

The third world war that no one will be seeing because they are focused on their carnal minded way of seeing things. A war against humanity.





The devil corrupted all flesh on earth in the days of Noah physically and spiritually. Why do we think it is called the mark of the Beast. We are meant to be humans. The devil cannot create but wants to be like God so he also wants to be the creator. He cannot create so he corrupts. God destroys everything and everyone when he cannot find or see hardly anything resembling what he created, especially humans he sent his only begotten son to die for.