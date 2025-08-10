Special Announcement! - Global Financial Reset LIVE: New Rumble Channel & MORE!

John Michael Chambers announces





New Backup Rumble Channel: "GMC Broadcasting" now live—all programs will publish here as systems collapse.





SUBSCRIBE HERE: https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes





Premier Show Alert: "Global Financial Reset: Surviving & Thriving the Transition" debuts August 20th at 8:30 PM ET (weekly Wednesdays).





Inside the Danger Zone: Learn how to protect yourself as the old financial system undergoes controlled demolition while parallel systems emerge.





Free Resources: Access 10 video modules at WealthCoachUniversity.com to start securing your future.