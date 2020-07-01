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The SABBATH Unadulterated
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94 views • July 01, 2020
After the Israelites made the golden calf, a false feast was declared to honor JAHUAH: ‘Tomorrow IS A FEAST TO ELOAH’ proclaimed Aaron the brother of Moses -
This was not a true appointed feast of JAHUAH, but rather the deity Saturn in which the calf was a symbol. This feast took place on Saturn's Day, which was considered to be the "Lord's Day" and the day the Egyptians worshiped their gods. This was the beginning of the Hebrews worshiping Saturn's Day as being the Lord's Day outside of the bondage of Egypt.
This was not a true appointed feast of JAHUAH, but rather the deity Saturn in which the calf was a symbol. This feast took place on Saturn's Day, which was considered to be the "Lord's Day" and the day the Egyptians worshiped their gods. This was the beginning of the Hebrews worshiping Saturn's Day as being the Lord's Day outside of the bondage of Egypt.
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