China’s Multi Pronged Attack on America is Drastically Underrated - Ret Col. John Mills

China is by far America’s biggest threat - but why? Retired Colonel John Mills has decades of experience seeing the corruption of Deep State establishment politics firsthand, and the truth is stranger - and more chilling - than fiction. As the former Director of Cyber Security Strategy, he offers valuable insight into the devastating effects of illegal immigration and its facilitation of the entrance of millions of Chinese military-aged males. He discusses how China has begun to weaken its enemies by proxy, infiltrate our country with clandestine property ownership around U.S. military bases, and stir up chaos in the Middle East. He reminds Americans to stay vigilant, calm, and reasonable in their quest for the truth about the current Chinese threat in our country.
TAKEAWAYS
The Chinese government reads U.S. legislation more closely than Americans do and understand it better, hence taking advantage
Many of the protestors whom you see marching for Palestine or other far-left causes are paid to be there by globalists with an NWO agenda
The Biden administration is duplicitous and they are failing in their efforts to deliver a so-called “utopia”
There has been a rapid acceleration of Chinese naval developments and Chinese operations are cropping up all over the U.S.
