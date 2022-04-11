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BREAKING - Ukraine Brought the War to Russia. - My Family Almost Hit By Tochka-U As It Hits Village In Russia - 041122
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211 views • April 11, 2022
Thanks to Patrick Lancaster for this video. His description is below:
I thought I had sent my family to a safer place. I sent them to Russia after a Ukrainian Tochka U killed 26 people 200 meters from our Apartment in Donetsk. Today a Ukrainian Tochka U hit Under 100 meters away from the homes they are staying in in a small Russian village on the Azov sea. THANK GOD they are ok but now I am moving them more inland to where they will be safe.
#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government (Donetsk People's Republic) controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there
I show what the western media will not show you.
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:
https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc...
https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday
https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday
https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
I thought I had sent my family to a safer place. I sent them to Russia after a Ukrainian Tochka U killed 26 people 200 meters from our Apartment in Donetsk. Today a Ukrainian Tochka U hit Under 100 meters away from the homes they are staying in in a small Russian village on the Azov sea. THANK GOD they are ok but now I am moving them more inland to where they will be safe.
#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government (Donetsk People's Republic) controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there
I show what the western media will not show you.
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:
https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc...
https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday
https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday
https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
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