MORE AIRPLANE CRASHES? IT'S CLIMATE CHANGE!

I haven't made a video lately on ridiculous media propaganda, so here's one. I was reviewing a recent pilot medical emergency and this is the video CBS news has on that story.
Unfortunately there are way too many idiots out there who believe this crap ... including my ex wife!
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/passenger-lands-plane-pilot-medical-emergency-california/
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report
