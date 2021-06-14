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Get Ready For Skyrocketing Food Prices! Another Ransomeware Attack
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121 views • June 14, 2021
I do believe we are seeing this play out right now. Isn't it funny peculiar, that supermarkets are still lean in some food stuffs, have also noticed that we have not been able to get a bulk order of timber for our patio; that is without prices of everything is going up! And if you notice, it is all since this COVID thingy came about!
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