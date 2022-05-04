Miles Guo: The Taiwanese people have helped the Chinese people to preserve the most wonderful and important cultures, religions, and philosophy. God will surely bless the people of Taiwan

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5/3/2022 Miles Guo: Here is a photo I took at Chu-yuan Lee’s office in the Hung Kuo Headquarters Building in Taipei. The Taiwanese people have helped the Chinese people to preserve the most wonderful and important cultures, religions, and philosophy. Heaven will surely bless the people of Taiwan