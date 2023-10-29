IDF Expanding Operations. UN, 14 Votes Against Ceasefire. EU Downgrades Ukraine, €53B Blocked. U/1
67 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
IDF Expanding Operations. UN, 14 Votes Against Ceasefire. EU Downgrades Ukraine, €53B Blocked. U/1
Keywords
unidf expanding operations14 votes against ceasefireeu downgrades ukraine53b blockedu-1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos