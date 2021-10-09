If the vaccine works so good, why the booster?

This is a failed vaccine. They changed the definition of vaccine for this inoculation. It does not initiate community. It was built for symptoms and is useless and detrimental because of the variance produced by its contents. Peter Doshi confirms Sharon Aloy Pries, MD on the deaths involved with the fully vaccinated. This is a second pandemic caused by the vaccine.

Many of the experts have predicted this outcome. This is only going to get worse because of the amount of censorship that is taking place. The people in charge of the propaganda are pushing for the mandatory vaccination of 7 billion people on earth. It will lead to the destruction of the population of our planet.