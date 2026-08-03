We lost the 1968 US War for Independence from Israel

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/117033054190998835





I am @SvenVonErick on X & Telegram. If you contact me & want an answer back please tell me how you got my contact information.





I don't check commissions here nor do I check email.





Donatrions accepted for media traffic & need aurfare to get out of US before Bibi Netanyahu pulls another 9-11.





Steven G. Erickson

215 S. Broadway Suite 217

Salem, NH 03079 USA





Voicemails 1 706 740 9324





Mike Adams will you help me with airfare to fly out of US so I can live another day. Or will you, reader of this, please & God Bless 🙏