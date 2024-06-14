Mike Adams interviews John Richardson on Apricot seeds, Laetrile (B17)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
- Cancer as a deficiency disease, natural solutions, and pharmaceutical industry profiteering. (0:01)
- Apricot seeds, Laetrile and B17. (4:36)
- Cancer prevention through nutrition and immune system boosting. (9:48)
- Alternative cancer treatments and government suppression of knowledge. (13:48)
- Apricot seeds as a source of immune-enhancing nutrition. (23:45)
- B17 vitamin and food processing. (35:05)
- Nutritional solutions and advocacy with a focus on decentralized medical solutions. (47:29)