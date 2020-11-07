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Pastor_Warns_NWO
LivingLawSociety
LivingLawSociety
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87 views • November 07, 2020
Pastor_Warns_NWO

Unlearn - LivingLawSociety.org

Attorneys are Constitutionally - Banned foreign agents installed by the Crown / Vatican to attorn Americans for the pleasure of Crown / Vatican Banksters operating in America originally out of agreement with the Crown per Treaty of Paris, These foreign agents, now 1.3M of them illegally operating in America, over turned our law form (American - English civil Law >>> Roman Civil Law / Admiralty on the states, Banking, our Organic / original states compact fed governance and then the states replacing all with Municipal / Territorial Corporation in which there are now some 185,000 of them! The entire thing is a Counterfeit Governance system and has been since the 1860's! Every problem in America is the result of an attorney (Constitutionally - banned foreign agent).... Its all a lie people... we have the illusion of Government (Foreign corporations engaged in Mixed War / Lawfare ran by BAR attorneys), the illusion of Courts (ran by BAR attorneys), the illusion of Banks.... http://livinglawsociety.org/index.php/critically-important-information-for-robert-david-steel Time to start adopting appropriate language: Attorneys: Constitutionally-banned foreign agents...
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federal reservenworothschildstalmudic bankers
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