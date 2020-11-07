© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor_Warns_NWO
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
87 views • November 07, 2020
Pastor_Warns_NWO
Unlearn - LivingLawSociety.org
Attorneys are Constitutionally - Banned foreign agents installed by the Crown / Vatican to attorn Americans for the pleasure of Crown / Vatican Banksters operating in America originally out of agreement with the Crown per Treaty of Paris, These foreign agents, now 1.3M of them illegally operating in America, over turned our law form (American - English civil Law >>> Roman Civil Law / Admiralty on the states, Banking, our Organic / original states compact fed governance and then the states replacing all with Municipal / Territorial Corporation in which there are now some 185,000 of them! The entire thing is a Counterfeit Governance system and has been since the 1860's! Every problem in America is the result of an attorney (Constitutionally - banned foreign agent).... Its all a lie people... we have the illusion of Government (Foreign corporations engaged in Mixed War / Lawfare ran by BAR attorneys), the illusion of Courts (ran by BAR attorneys), the illusion of Banks.... http://livinglawsociety.org/index.php/critically-important-information-for-robert-david-steel Time to start adopting appropriate language: Attorneys: Constitutionally-banned foreign agents...
Unlearn - LivingLawSociety.org
Attorneys are Constitutionally - Banned foreign agents installed by the Crown / Vatican to attorn Americans for the pleasure of Crown / Vatican Banksters operating in America originally out of agreement with the Crown per Treaty of Paris, These foreign agents, now 1.3M of them illegally operating in America, over turned our law form (American - English civil Law >>> Roman Civil Law / Admiralty on the states, Banking, our Organic / original states compact fed governance and then the states replacing all with Municipal / Territorial Corporation in which there are now some 185,000 of them! The entire thing is a Counterfeit Governance system and has been since the 1860's! Every problem in America is the result of an attorney (Constitutionally - banned foreign agent).... Its all a lie people... we have the illusion of Government (Foreign corporations engaged in Mixed War / Lawfare ran by BAR attorneys), the illusion of Courts (ran by BAR attorneys), the illusion of Banks.... http://livinglawsociety.org/index.php/critically-important-information-for-robert-david-steel Time to start adopting appropriate language: Attorneys: Constitutionally-banned foreign agents...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.