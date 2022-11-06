WHY DO THESE DOCTORS TALK ABOUT 'SPIKE PROTEINS' NON STOP... BUT NEVER MENTION 'GRAPHENE OXIDE' ? [LQC]

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(world orders review)================
WHY DO THESE DOCTORS TALK ABOUT 'SPIKE PROTEINS' NON STOP ! ...BUT NEVER MENTION 'GRAPHENE OXIDE' or NANO/MICRO TECH ? (LQC)
It’s ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY to correct the SECOND OFFICIAL DECEIT
offered with drawings and without arguments...
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(channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(this mirror) https://www.bitchute.com/video/v2jFEGYoof4I/
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(source) https://www.laquintacolumna.info/
(from) naturadatura111
(visit) @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturadatura111/
(source) LaQuintaColumna
https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/
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Prof. Campra MICRO-STRUCTURES Report
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/356507702_MICROSTRUCTURES_IN_COVID_VACCINES_inorganic_crystals_or_Wireless_Nanosensors_Network/links/61a4d94eee3e086e3d3a6756/MICROSTRUCTURES-IN-COVID-VACCINES-inorganic-crystals-or-Wireless-Nanosensors-Network.pdf
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*The PURPOSE of VACCINATION [Ricardo Delgado]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k8pYHroKcBc4/
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tangentopolis (world orders review)
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