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Athens residents line up at supermarkets for groceries
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110 views • March 28, 2022
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Shelves in Greece's grocery stores are being emptied as demand for certain products increases. Customers were reportedly limited to three bags of flour and three bottles of oil per person. The measure is introduced by retail chains in case a supply shortage is sparked, Russia and Ukraine being key suppliers of these products.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vypuqq-athens-residents-line-up-at-supermarkets-for-groceries.html
Shelves in Greece's grocery stores are being emptied as demand for certain products increases. Customers were reportedly limited to three bags of flour and three bottles of oil per person. The measure is introduced by retail chains in case a supply shortage is sparked, Russia and Ukraine being key suppliers of these products.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vypuqq-athens-residents-line-up-at-supermarkets-for-groceries.html
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