THURSDAY FULL SHOW 7/28/22 – WEF/UN Call for TOTAL Ban on Private Car Ownership, Launching Next Phase of Great Reset Collapse

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Meanwhile, the Biden administration is gaslighting the world by saying we’re NOT in a recession when we’re officially in one! The masses are falling victim to highly sophisticated mind-control tactics to set the stage for The Great Reset! You can free their minds ONLY by watching and sharing THIS LINK! Alex Jones hosts and constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes co-hosts this BOMBSHELL edition of The Alex Jones Show where they’ll deliver LIVE coverage of the show trial of the century! DO NOT miss this!