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Do you feel like Job?
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30 views • April 24, 2021
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The video was produced in Zamboanguita, the Philippines on March 23, 2021
During this worldwide lockdown, millions of people, including Christians, have lost their jobs. According to USA Today, by July, 2020, a staggering 52.7 million Americans sought unemployment aid for the first time. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/07/23/unemployment-claims-1-4-m-seek-jobless-benefits-covid-19-surges/5481957002/ According to a New York Times news article posted on July 23, 2020, 22% of households say that they don’t expect to be able to make their next monthly rent or mortgage payment, according to a Census Bureau survey. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/23/opinion/coronavirus-evictions-rent.html
In the midst of this extraordinary time in human history, the Bible speaks of a faithful and obedient man, who lost everything in a few minutes in the same way many people lost everything in 2020. His name was Job who is described in Job 1:1 as a man who “was perfect and upright, and one that feared God, and eschewed evil”.
Even though Job was a God-fearing man, God allowed satan to attack Job as mentioned Job 1:6-12. In a span of a few minutes, we read in Job 1:13-19 that Job lost his children, his servants and his beasts. The man lost all that he had. What did Job do in face of severe adversity? Did he curse God as many do by using the Lord’s name in vain when things don’t go their way? Did he sin against God?
In Job 1:20-22, we read Job’s response: Then Job arose, and rent his mantle, and shaved his head, and fell down upon the ground, and worshipped, And said, Naked came I out of my mother's womb, and naked shall I return thither: the Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord. In all this Job sinned not, nor charged God foolishly.
In your trials, how do you react? Do you react like Job or do you not react well?
In the end, Job realized the error of his ways, repented and acknowledged God’s supremacy. In Job 42:1-2, 5-6, Then Job answered the Lord, and said, I know that thou canst do every thing, and that no thought can be withholden from thee. I have heard of thee by the hearing of the ear: but now mine eye seeth thee. Wherefore I abhor myself, and repent in dust and ashes. Job humbled himself before God and repented of his sin against God.
Until Christ’s return, our trials will increase as a means to help us reflect the character and righteousness of the Lord Jesus Christ, our Lord, God, King and Saviour. As Job did, let’s us recognize that God is in control regardless of our trials. May the love, peace and grace of the Most High God...
Welcome to the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church’s Sabbath worship services, which were held on Sabbath morning, March 20, 2021, in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines. The sermon was delivered by pastor Craig. Pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124 & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
Follower of Christ777 on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Follower of Christ777 on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
Follower of Christ777 on UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
Follower of Christ777 on iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in Zamboanguita, the Philippines on March 23, 2021
During this worldwide lockdown, millions of people, including Christians, have lost their jobs. According to USA Today, by July, 2020, a staggering 52.7 million Americans sought unemployment aid for the first time. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/07/23/unemployment-claims-1-4-m-seek-jobless-benefits-covid-19-surges/5481957002/ According to a New York Times news article posted on July 23, 2020, 22% of households say that they don’t expect to be able to make their next monthly rent or mortgage payment, according to a Census Bureau survey. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/23/opinion/coronavirus-evictions-rent.html
In the midst of this extraordinary time in human history, the Bible speaks of a faithful and obedient man, who lost everything in a few minutes in the same way many people lost everything in 2020. His name was Job who is described in Job 1:1 as a man who “was perfect and upright, and one that feared God, and eschewed evil”.
Even though Job was a God-fearing man, God allowed satan to attack Job as mentioned Job 1:6-12. In a span of a few minutes, we read in Job 1:13-19 that Job lost his children, his servants and his beasts. The man lost all that he had. What did Job do in face of severe adversity? Did he curse God as many do by using the Lord’s name in vain when things don’t go their way? Did he sin against God?
In Job 1:20-22, we read Job’s response: Then Job arose, and rent his mantle, and shaved his head, and fell down upon the ground, and worshipped, And said, Naked came I out of my mother's womb, and naked shall I return thither: the Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord. In all this Job sinned not, nor charged God foolishly.
In your trials, how do you react? Do you react like Job or do you not react well?
In the end, Job realized the error of his ways, repented and acknowledged God’s supremacy. In Job 42:1-2, 5-6, Then Job answered the Lord, and said, I know that thou canst do every thing, and that no thought can be withholden from thee. I have heard of thee by the hearing of the ear: but now mine eye seeth thee. Wherefore I abhor myself, and repent in dust and ashes. Job humbled himself before God and repented of his sin against God.
Until Christ’s return, our trials will increase as a means to help us reflect the character and righteousness of the Lord Jesus Christ, our Lord, God, King and Saviour. As Job did, let’s us recognize that God is in control regardless of our trials. May the love, peace and grace of the Most High God...
Welcome to the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church’s Sabbath worship services, which were held on Sabbath morning, March 20, 2021, in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines. The sermon was delivered by pastor Craig. Pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124 & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
Follower of Christ777 on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Follower of Christ777 on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
Follower of Christ777 on UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
Follower of Christ777 on iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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