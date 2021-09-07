© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: Multiple ‘F**k Joe Biden’ Chants Breakout At College Football Opening Weekend Across America
Follow
0
Share
Report
210 views • September 07, 2021
It was opening weekend for college football over the weekend, which meant crowded stadiums full of unmasked people, and this drove Democrats and COVID tyranny freaks crazy proving yet again they hate fun and they hate freedom. Not only were stadiums packed, multiple college fans were chanting loud and clear, “F*ck Joe Biden!”. Evelyn Rae joins us from Australia with the latest update on the COVID tyranny that should scare any freedom loving individual and break your heart to see how they are treated. Dr. Peter McCullough joins in-studio to discuss the dangers of the COVID vaccines and the lies coming from our health officials.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.