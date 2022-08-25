The End of the Road for Escalation with China | Chen Lin

Along with substantial economic growth in the past four decades, rising Chinese influence is undeniable. For fund manager Chen Lin, originally from China and now living in New Jersey, China still has a disadvantage over the United States. The US gold reserve is seven or eight times larger than China’s, he contends.

Lin started his stock newsletter in 2009 after successfully navigating his family portfolio during the 2008 recession. Although he is bullish on silver, Lin believes that a China-Taiwan war—an undesirable but likely scenario—could favor gold stocks.

In our weekly Inventa Capital segment, Jamie Keech, executive chairman of Vida Carbon, discusses the new paradigm of carbon credits in the voluntary market in our weekly Inventa Capital update.

Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/the-end-of-the-road-for-escalation-with-china/