RT News June 27, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 27, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Bolivia arrests failed coup leader, General Juan Jose Zuniga. He’s facing charges for terrorism and armed insurrection. The Bolivian President hails his people for standing against the military during an attempted coup. Locals express their unwavering support for their government. In a dramatic U-turn, the Kenyan president scraps a controversial, IMF-backed tax bill that sparked deadly protests in the East African nation. Julian Assange reunites with his family, and takes his first steps on Australian soil following a 14-year-long legal battle. But, the whistleblower’s legal team calls the plea deal struck with the US government a dangerous precedent.