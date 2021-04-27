AZ Audit Official: Ultra-Violet Method Is Used to Identify Creases and Watermarks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Arizona forensic audit continued Monday at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in downtown Phoenix.
Despite the best efforts by Democrats to prevent an audit of the Maricopa County results, the forensic audit is currently underway at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.