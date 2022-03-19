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Col Douglas Macgregor - No One Wants a Nuclear War - the Grayzone clips15MAR22
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40 views • March 19, 2022
Thanks to the GrayZone, and to Col Douglas Macgregor clips for this video.
Gets into a slight disagreement on the US Military's conduct in war with Aaron Mate and then the conversation switches to the proposed transfer of Polish MIGs to Ukraine.
The conversation transitions to the effects of such a transfer and how it could lead to an escalation. The Colonel explains why a great power would use nuclear weapons and the implications of their use. Ultimately, use of nuclear weapons is something that no one wants.
The complete video is located here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFngc...
Please like and subscribe if you like these videos.
Gets into a slight disagreement on the US Military's conduct in war with Aaron Mate and then the conversation switches to the proposed transfer of Polish MIGs to Ukraine.
The conversation transitions to the effects of such a transfer and how it could lead to an escalation. The Colonel explains why a great power would use nuclear weapons and the implications of their use. Ultimately, use of nuclear weapons is something that no one wants.
The complete video is located here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFngc...
Please like and subscribe if you like these videos.
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