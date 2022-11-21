Best EMF meters Part 11/13 (RFR 1) -- 169 MHz Paging -- and TETRA

Some devices that don't seem to measure much from the chosen source (169 MHz paging), may be under-reporting because their frequency response falls off at some point (here are the claims of the start of frequency response of the least responsive devices: 200MHz for the SaSC2, 100MHz for the Cornet ED88T, 1 MHz for the Cemprotec 34. Keep in mind that it's likely that specifications are exaggerated (incorrect) for some of these devices). It is also possible that the Trifield TF2 and Esmog Spion 5G are over reporting, however, it may just be that their frequency range covers this 169 Mhz better so they measure more correct (the Trifield TF2 claims to start from 20MHz, the Esmog Spion 5G claims from 50 MHz or 200MHz depending on connected antenna). The answers could be found out with professional testing equipment (like seen in the tests linked to below).

Timestamps:

-- 800 meter --

01:07 Esmog Spion

01:27 Esmog Spion 5G

01:54 RTL-SDR

-- 20 meter --

03:10 Esmog Spion --- Esmog Spion 5G

03:44 Esmog Spion

04:00 Esmog Spion 5G --- GQ-EMF-390-V2

04:49 Trifield TF2 --- GQ-EMF-390-V2

05:28 Cemprotec 34 --- GQ-EMF-390-V2

05:57 Trifield TF2 --- Cemprotec 34

07:24 Trifield TF2 --- Cornet ED88T

09:11 Safe and Sound Classic II (SASC2) --- Esmog Spion 5G

10:08 Safe and Sound Classic II (SASC2) --- GQ-EMF-390-V2

11:07 Esmog Spion 5G --- Safe and Sound Classic II (SASC2)

12:41 Esmog Spion 5G --- Cornet ED88T

-- 75 meter --

13:16 Cornet ED88T

14:35 Esmog Spion

-- 150 meter --

15:16 Trifield TF2 --- Esmog Spion 5G

15:53 Trifield TF2 --- Cemprotec 34

17:59 Trifield TF2 --- GQ-EMF-390-V2

19:12 Cornet ED88T --- Trifield TF2

19:50 Esmog Spion 5G --- Safe and Sound Classic II (SASC2)

-- 450 meter --

20:55 Cornet ED88T --- Esmog Spion

-- 350 meter --

21:19 Trifield TF2 --- Esmog Spion 5G

22:32 Results

So why would we care about 169 MHz specifically? I'm no health expert, but according to the FCC:

"...The most restrictive limits on whole-body exposure are in the frequency range of 30-300 MHz where the human body absorbs RF energy most efficiently when the whole body is exposed."

https://www.fcc.gov/engineering-technology/electromagnetic-compatibility-division/radio-frequency-safety/faq/rf-safety#Q9

The 390 MHz TETRA sounds very nasty, possibly this is even worse than the 169 MHz paging, who will say? A device that has no true sound function cannot tell you about this nastiness though.

My videos give you an idea about the performance of the devices, however, before buying a device with an RF mode, I recommend to watch the following tests as well (see links below).

I hope that by doing this it's clear that I do not want to trap you into buying something with my videos, I want you to find the best device on the market (or best suited for you).

Keep in mind that some people may intentionally or unintentionally be biased towards a certain device (that includes me). I cannot verify if everything done in the test below is 100% correct and fair, unless I would have their equipment to test and check everything they did.

If a tester only finds positives (or only negatives) about a device, the person may be biased or didn't do enough different tests, because usually all devices have negatives and positives (the super cheap ones may not have much positives though).

