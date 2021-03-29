X22 REPORT - Crimes Against Children Unite All Humanity, A Deep Dark World Is Being Exposed

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X22 REPORT: Ep. 2438b - Crimes Against Children Unite All Humanity, A Deep Dark World Is Being Exposed
Trump and the patriots are exposing the deep dark world of the MSM and the [DS]. The world is not agreeing with what they are seeing. The [DS] is now allowing minors who cross the border to be cared by individuals with no background check. What we are witnessing is the plan unfolding right in front of our eyes. The patriots are now in the process of exposing their entire system.
All source links to the report can be found at www.x22report.com