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DR FAUCI VACCINATED OR VACCINOTNATED ?
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131 views • December 26, 2020
DR FAUCI VACCINATED OR VACCINOTNATED ?
QUOTE ,, Someone who thinks the world is always cheating him is right. He is missing that wonderful feeling of trust in someone or something. Eric Hoffer
QUOTE ,, Someone who thinks the world is always cheating him is right. He is missing that wonderful feeling of trust in someone or something. Eric Hoffer
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