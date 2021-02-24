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An "All or Nothing" Approach is Bad for Liberty
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50 views • February 24, 2021
Have you ever been attacked as a "statist" because something you support to expand liberty - in a big or small way - doesn’t "go far enough?" Join the club - we’ve heard this kind of thing from a subset of libertarians for years. But their all-or-nothing approach not only rejects the strategy of leading founders like Thomas Jefferson and John Dickinson, it also runs counter to the ideas of Mr. Libertarian himself.
Path to Liberty: February 24, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty: February 24, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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