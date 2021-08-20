THE GREATEST EXPERIMENT THAT'S EVER BEEN PERFORMED - MASS DEPOPULATION - BOMBSHELL VIDEO

THE GREATEST EXPERIMENT THAT'S EVER BEEN PERFORMED - MASS DEPOPULATION - BOMBSHELL VIDEORUMBLE LINK for those unable to watch this video on BitChute:From a Jackal in the White House to tens of thousands of doctors speaking out against this Plandemic, whatever is keeping this murder hidden from the masses is beyond me and the millions of others who are wide awake.If this event wasn't enough, the Elite are now trying to shift the focus to other world issues like Afghanistan.When the world watches as the TALIBAN easily takes back the capital without a shot fired, you really have to wonder how this is possible.Well, it begins with a plan for them to do just that. It was all planned out and staged. The props used, like massive airplanes and tanks were all inflatable rubber toys as the video shows.Everything has been a lie right from the time we were born. It has all been a movie and we are the unpaid actors.