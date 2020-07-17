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Greatest Saturdays of Tango - Alma de Tango School
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22 views • July 17, 2020
Yes! Today is the Greatest Saturday of Tango again!
2:15 - 3:15 PM TANGO SALON TECHNIQUE -
FOUNDATIONS
All Levels (Zoom Streamed)
3:45 - 4:45 PM TANGO SALON
Beginner and Intermediate
(Zoom Streamed)
5:15 - 6:00 PM MILONGUERO TANGO
Intermediate & Advanced
(Zoom Streamed)
6:00 - 6:30 PM STAGE TANGO (FANTASIA)
Intermediate and Advanced
6:30 - 9:30 PM CLOSING PRACTICA
All Welcome
2:15 - 3:15 PM TANGO SALON TECHNIQUE -
FOUNDATIONS
All Levels (Zoom Streamed)
3:45 - 4:45 PM TANGO SALON
Beginner and Intermediate
(Zoom Streamed)
5:15 - 6:00 PM MILONGUERO TANGO
Intermediate & Advanced
(Zoom Streamed)
6:00 - 6:30 PM STAGE TANGO (FANTASIA)
Intermediate and Advanced
6:30 - 9:30 PM CLOSING PRACTICA
All Welcome
Keywords
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