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The David Knight Show (30July20 Full Show)
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35 views • July 30, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:18 Trump tweets about delaying the election but do elections matter when bureaucrats regulate w/o representation?
— 00:17:14 Not just NYC — now Idaho local news is shaming people for having “fake” doctor’s excuse for not wearing mask
— 00:36:07 Fauci suggests we may need to cover our eyes next, but Netherlands & Sweden say there’s NO evidence to support mask use
— 00:41:29 Why mask use, even N95, is a vector for contagion
— 00:46:03 Who is behind #Masks4All?
— 01:03:45 Ohio bureaucrats OUTLAW hydroxychloroquine
— 01:24:18 Vicious character assassination of black female doctor avoids the issue of her successful treatment of 350 patients with hydroxychloroquine
— 01:27:52 Forget government schools — parents start “Pandemic Pod” co-operative
— 01:45:23 Romney freaks out that Trump is bringing home troops from Germany. Does he know the Berlin Wall fell 31 years ago?
— 01:54:43 Indian Reservations — the model for what the federal government is doing to us today
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:18 Trump tweets about delaying the election but do elections matter when bureaucrats regulate w/o representation?
— 00:17:14 Not just NYC — now Idaho local news is shaming people for having “fake” doctor’s excuse for not wearing mask
— 00:36:07 Fauci suggests we may need to cover our eyes next, but Netherlands & Sweden say there’s NO evidence to support mask use
— 00:41:29 Why mask use, even N95, is a vector for contagion
— 00:46:03 Who is behind #Masks4All?
— 01:03:45 Ohio bureaucrats OUTLAW hydroxychloroquine
— 01:24:18 Vicious character assassination of black female doctor avoids the issue of her successful treatment of 350 patients with hydroxychloroquine
— 01:27:52 Forget government schools — parents start “Pandemic Pod” co-operative
— 01:45:23 Romney freaks out that Trump is bringing home troops from Germany. Does he know the Berlin Wall fell 31 years ago?
— 01:54:43 Indian Reservations — the model for what the federal government is doing to us today
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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