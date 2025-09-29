Jonathan Cahn Against The Heresy Of The Nun (with Tucker Carlson)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson put out an interview with a middle eastern nun attacking Israel, Christian supporters of Israel, the Rapture, the Second Coming, the Millennium and much more while praising Hamas. Jonathan Cahn could not leave this unanswered – Listen as he deals with each argument from Israel to the Word of God and the End Times.