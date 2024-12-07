Med-Bed healing technology is most evil medical necromancy witchcraft that parasite on victim’s soul

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2024). The Med-Bed technology that the U.S. Navy space fleet and Mars planet cities’ New Age occult esoteric spiritualist witches boast about healing their diseases and cancers and amputated limbs and blindness and other illnesses is one of the most evil medical science witchcraft technology necromancy witchcraft that exists, which parasite leeches on a victim’s captured soul gem. That is why it is called a soul engine and not a med-bed as they falsely disguise it as. However, once you put that soul transfer victim’s soul into your body, then you lose your soul because you become a different creature, which God does not recognize as his creation or human soul. They use that fallen angel fake aliens technology for creating zombies or draugr to reanimate a long dead body. The stolen soul could be from a dead person or a living person, but the living person’s soul is longer lasting. That technology was stolen from heaven by the fallen angels, and since fallen angels have no power, they have to use humans’ souls to power it. In heaven, that technology is powered by God’s Holy Spirit indwelling his people, and not by stolen captured imprisoned human souls like the fallen angel fake aliens vampire devils improvise. It is a cheap evil disgusting imitation by Satan Lucifer, the copier of everything that God does which is holy & good & pure. Soul engines are not bed inside your medical room, but it is more of a spiritual thing, and it can be inside a wand or wizard’s staff or anything to power it. The ancient Egyptian nephilim sarcophagus was a soul engine, but the Draco avatar Satanist elites removed the med-bed from it to use in their U.S. Navy space fleet and Nazi imperial space fleet and Mars planet cities’ med-beds. These Illuminati NWO Satanist witch globalist elites, who try to cheat death by transferring their soul into the AI hive-mind of the fallen angels, and putting their dead body into frozen stasis to reanimate when they reach their destination or into a cloned tall gray alien avatar body, are no longer humans because they lose their soul at that point and become a different living dead being with an altered DNA genes. They are abomination Frankenstein monsters that are demon spirits, who are only to be thrown into the lake of fire judgment. Their trying to cheat death with Satan Lucifer’s fallen angel alchemy technology medical science witchcraft fake eternal life is a cheap imitation of God’s real Christians who will be raptured into true spiritual bodies that will live eternally. They are trying to create a zombie army using the pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elite nephilim giants’ dead disembodied raphaim demon spirits who God killed in Noah’s flood. They are using these med-bed soul-engine energy transfer device that could be anything from beds or wands or knives or bows, which is Noah’s days Atlantis nephilim civilization technology. You tap into a fallen angel called Samael (Uncle Sam in the United States army), who becomes your patron and owner, who you cannot detach, unless you become a Christian. The Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites’ spirit cooking ritual Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” is done to torture the 12 million children and their souls in order to produce more soul energy while they steal that soul-engine. This is why the med-bed and necromancy witchcraft ties into every other evil thing that these fallen angel incarnate avatar Satanist elites are doing, because the fallen angels and demon elites are cut off from God while we real Christians are connected to God and reproduce new humans. All they can do is steal humans and steal souls to do things, because they are cut off from God’s life source energy.





