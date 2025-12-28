SILVER THE NEW BITCOIN? - As Silver Breaks New Records, Could It Reach $200 In 2026?

BUY GOLD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the historic rise of silver as it nears $80 an ounce, sitting around $79.50. It is now worth more than a barrel of oil.





So, why is silver breaking out like it is? We are seeing an unprecedented move towards purchasing silver and gold both. Many of the largest silver dealers are out of stock! Banks are trying to short silver and failing miserably. There is 300 to 1 paper to metal right now. The scarcity versus the demand is historic as it is playing catch up with gold.





We are witnessing a banking crisis where many of the major banks have less than 1% cash to deposit ratio. Their derivative exposures are sky high.





Basel 3 which was signed onto by 63 central banks a year ago allows banks to bail in your money.





The FDIC has acknowledged for 3 years that they're bankrupt and unable to actually cover any significant loss.





Inflation is through the roof despite many in government claiming otherwise. People feel it at the grocery store.





Meanwhile, a massive digital infrastructure is being built with digital IDs and the global economic system is moving cashless with CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies).





With all of the other chaos happening in the world, the inevitable shift by millions of people to protect themselves is clearly happening, and fast.





Many that have been sitting on their hands when it comes to silver and gold, back when silver was 30 or 40 dollars an ounce are feeling the pain now and rushing in. Many say it's time to sell, however this is a blind move. A fool's game. When you zoom out on a timeline of several years, you can imagine the dollar continuing to lose value and the wealth insurance known as gold and silver continuing to grow in value as a result.





Will it hit $100 in 2026? Almost definitely. Will it hit $200 in 2026? While we obviously cannot make predictions on price and dates like this, it doesn't seem unlikely at all.





This signifies the economic shift we are witnessing. People will either take cover or continue to sit around and "wait to see what happens" until there's no escape.





