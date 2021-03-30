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0329-2021—How Did Lynn Get Over the “Flu” Last Week?
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100 views • March 30, 2021
Lynn Schmaltz discusses a round with the "Flu". Some might call it a Virus, but was it really? She discusses Russian and Italian findings that Covid is not a virus, but is a bacterial infection. She discusses what that infection causes. What can you do at home if you get the "Flu?" Be sure to see the Free Reports on our website; they are on the right of the home page and you just put in your email to access the report. There are also many articles if you scroll down the home page; they are located on the right side, starting with the most recent. Don't forget to look for our March 2021 special!
TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE SPECIAL REPORTS INCLUDING synposes of interviews by Dr. Simone Gold, Dr. Sherry Tenpenny, Dr. David Martin, Dr. Thomas Cowan, Del Bigtree's comments on world-wide appeal to stop the shots made by Belgian research scientist, and the history of mask wearing requirements and the false flag called the Spanish Flu. You will find these listed in the articles on the right side of the home page, plus free reports that you can access by entering your email address. Go to hppts://plasmaenergysolution.com AND CLICK THE "FREE SPECIAL REPORTS" BOX ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE HOME PAGE. This was referred to in the video: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/what-causes-oxygen-deprivation
https://www.brighteon.com/dd9b99ca-3fce-4115-a35f-520e9ba85383
https://cairnsnews.org/2018/11/19/u-s-govt-loses-landmark-vaccine-lawsuit/
If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. Thanks for sharing this video with others. There are over a hundred videos listed on youtube channels Lynn Schmaltz, Schmaltz Patricia Lynn and Plasma Energy Solution.
Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body. Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE SPECIAL REPORTS INCLUDING synposes of interviews by Dr. Simone Gold, Dr. Sherry Tenpenny, Dr. David Martin, Dr. Thomas Cowan, Del Bigtree's comments on world-wide appeal to stop the shots made by Belgian research scientist, and the history of mask wearing requirements and the false flag called the Spanish Flu. You will find these listed in the articles on the right side of the home page, plus free reports that you can access by entering your email address. Go to hppts://plasmaenergysolution.com AND CLICK THE "FREE SPECIAL REPORTS" BOX ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE HOME PAGE. This was referred to in the video: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/what-causes-oxygen-deprivation
https://www.brighteon.com/dd9b99ca-3fce-4115-a35f-520e9ba85383
https://cairnsnews.org/2018/11/19/u-s-govt-loses-landmark-vaccine-lawsuit/
If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. Thanks for sharing this video with others. There are over a hundred videos listed on youtube channels Lynn Schmaltz, Schmaltz Patricia Lynn and Plasma Energy Solution.
Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body. Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
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