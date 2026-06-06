BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Bryan Ardis: The SHOCKING Link Between Dehydration, Heart Attacks & Constipation
Flyover Conservatives
Flyover ConservativesCheckmark Icon
935 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
399 views • Today

We sat down with Dr. Bryan Ardis to discuss the shocking connection he sees between dehydration, heart attacks, heat strokes, constipation, and overall health. Dr. Ardis breaks down why he believes mineral deficiencies, hydration, and proper elimination are being overlooked in modern medicine, especially when it comes to athletes, seniors, and people struggling with chronic symptoms. He also shares the story behind his Hydrate Complete and Doc’s Poop Assist formulas, his work with NFL Hall of Famer Mike Singletary, and why he believes families need to rethink how they support the body naturally.


TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com


Follow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShow


To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To

https://flyovergold.com

Or Call 720-605-3900


► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.com


Dr. Bryan Ardis:

WEBSITE: https://thedrardisshow.com

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedrardisshow

BOOK: https://thedrardisshow.com/beyond-c-19-lies-book/#video


HYDRATE: https://thedrardisshow.com/nature-wins-hydrate-complete-green-apple-30-servings/


Dr. Bryan Ardis is a chiropractic physician, researcher, and outspoken health advocate known for challenging mainstream medical narratives. He rose to national prominence for exposing inconsistencies in COVID-19 treatment protocols and pharmaceutical safety claims. Dr. Ardis specializes in uncovering root causes of chronic illness, hormone disruption, and environmental toxicity. His work focuses on independent research, peer-reviewed studies, and historical medical data often ignored by corporate medicine. Through media appearances and public education, he encourages individuals to reclaim personal responsibility for health and informed consent.


-------------------------------------------


𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com

► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.com


Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/


-------------------------------------------



𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

 🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs

🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives

🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com


► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives


-------------------------------------------


► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter


► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate


► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch


► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com


► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -

www.fernvalleysoap.com

Promo Code: FLYOVER


-------------------------------------------


𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:

The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover


The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com


Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com


The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com


-------------------------------------------


Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team


Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]


Keywords
heartdehydrationlink
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Kennedy&#8217;s medical records pursuit raises privacy concerns in vaccine research push

Kennedy’s medical records pursuit raises privacy concerns in vaccine research push

Willow Tohi
Organ meats and shellfish supersede beef in the race to fuel your body with Vitamin B12

Organ meats and shellfish supersede beef in the race to fuel your body with Vitamin B12

Lance D Johnson
Google Seeks EPA Approval to Release Millions of Modified Mosquitoes in California and Florida

Google Seeks EPA Approval to Release Millions of Modified Mosquitoes in California and Florida

Iva Greene
Study Links Stress, Late-Night Snacking to Gut Health Risks

Study Links Stress, Late-Night Snacking to Gut Health Risks

Coco Somers
Alzheimer’s breakthrough: Scientists discover that boosting nitric oxide could be key to prevention

Alzheimer’s breakthrough: Scientists discover that boosting nitric oxide could be key to prevention

Willow Tohi
The truth about TEA: Natural medicine hidden in plain sight

The truth about TEA: Natural medicine hidden in plain sight

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy