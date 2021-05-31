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STUDENTS FIGHT BACK AGAINST FORCED COVID VAXX [2021-05-29] - LAURA INGRAHAM (VIDEO)
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110 views • May 31, 2021
STUDENTS FIGHT BACK AGAINST FORCED COVID VAXX [2021-05-29] - LAURA INGRAHAM (VIDEO)
Beijing Biden has stated that 70% of adults need to be CV19 Vaxxed by July 04, 2021 to meet Satan's/Lucifer's "Mark of the Beast" quota. College students are normally 18 years old or older, so they are considered adults, and thus the massive numbers of college students need to be coerced immediately. To meet that 70% goal, the Deep State is hoping young adults will simply give into the peer pressure and coercion early, rather than wait until the fall school season. Once THE FINAL SOLUTION has been injected, there is NO UNDOING IT or GOING BACK TO NORMAL (aka Human 1.0).
Beijing Biden has stated that 70% of adults need to be CV19 Vaxxed by July 04, 2021 to meet Satan's/Lucifer's "Mark of the Beast" quota. College students are normally 18 years old or older, so they are considered adults, and thus the massive numbers of college students need to be coerced immediately. To meet that 70% goal, the Deep State is hoping young adults will simply give into the peer pressure and coercion early, rather than wait until the fall school season. Once THE FINAL SOLUTION has been injected, there is NO UNDOING IT or GOING BACK TO NORMAL (aka Human 1.0).
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