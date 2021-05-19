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Israeli government, army commanders are 'war criminals': Former Israeli army pilot (MIRRORED)
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686 views • May 19, 2021
Israeli government, army commanders are 'war criminals': Former Israeli army pilot (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Anadolu Agency at:-
https://youtu.be/g0bp2_aQN9Y
‘’What Israeli Air Force and Israeli military doing is war crime, terrorizing population of millions of Palestinians’’
Former Israeli Air Force pilot Yonatan Shapira spoke to AA
Mirrored from You Tube channel Anadolu Agency at:-
https://youtu.be/g0bp2_aQN9Y
‘’What Israeli Air Force and Israeli military doing is war crime, terrorizing population of millions of Palestinians’’
Former Israeli Air Force pilot Yonatan Shapira spoke to AA
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