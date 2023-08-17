Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jones Plantation with Larken and Amanda Rose
channel image
What is happening
8964 Subscribers
Shop now
15 views
Published Yesterday

August 16, 2023


SupportSave5 RepostsShare
The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel

@corbettreport


SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/rose-plantation2/

In January 2020, Larken and Amanda Rose appeared on The Corbett Report to discuss their plan to turn Larken's short fable, "The Jones Plantation," into a feature-length film. Well, guess what? It's 2023 and that film is now here. Appropriately enough, it's called Jones Plantation and it's available online now. Joining us today to talk about the film is Larken and Amanda Rose.

anarchismmoviepolitics

Keywords
freedompoliticsblackwhitemovieanarchismanarchycorbettreportslaverylarkenamanda rosejones plantationthe corbett report official lbry channel

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket