How propaganda is designed

See how reasonably intelligent people are sucked in and led to comply with unreasonable and illogical demands, mandates, orders, etc.
It happened in Germany late 1930s and it's presently happening again worldwide, but with faster acceleration and more effectiveness, thanks to tech advancements since the Nazi era.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.