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COAL YIELDS PRODUCTION OF GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS
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50 views • July 31, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE: Published: Dec 9, 2013
Rice University: https://www.youtube.com/channel
https://youtu.be/X6rHW7RxcZQ
The prospect of turning coal into fluorescent particles may sound too good to be true, but the possibility exists, thanks to scientists at Rice University.
The Rice lab of chemist James Tour found simple methods to reduce three kinds of coal into graphene quantum dots (GQDs), microscopic discs of atom-thick graphene oxide that could be used in medical imaging as well as sensing, electronic and photovoltaic applications.
http://news.rice.edu/2013/12/06/coal-yields-graphene-quantum-dots/
Rice University: https://www.youtube.com/channel
https://youtu.be/X6rHW7RxcZQ
The prospect of turning coal into fluorescent particles may sound too good to be true, but the possibility exists, thanks to scientists at Rice University.
The Rice lab of chemist James Tour found simple methods to reduce three kinds of coal into graphene quantum dots (GQDs), microscopic discs of atom-thick graphene oxide that could be used in medical imaging as well as sensing, electronic and photovoltaic applications.
http://news.rice.edu/2013/12/06/coal-yields-graphene-quantum-dots/
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