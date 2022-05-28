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The LGBTQIA+ Pedophile Agenda! They Tried To Warn Us in 1965! [23.05.2022]
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171 views • May 28, 2022
'Lost' video from 1965 - Too bad no one listened...
"Convince parents their child can choose/change their #sexualidentity and #gender, then the child's right to consent to sex with adults is automatically implied. #Ageofconsentlaws become irrelevant making every child groomed by #wokeschoolteachers and weak minded parents a free target of #predators and #pedophiles and will be able to operate without fear of legal prosecution."
- Oh my goodness! A time when you can actually say the truth out loud!!!
- Amazing how our society has degraded. Yes, they tried to warn us. Thank you!
Woe unto them who call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! Isaiah 5:20 KJV
It were better for him that a millstone be hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones. Luke 17:2 KJV
--
Thinks are 'connected', follow the Fucking Money and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
The Satanic Pedophile LGBTQIA+ Agenda: 'We're Comming For your Children"'
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Trauma Based Mind Control 101: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=trauma+based+mind+control+101&;t=hc&va=g&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Subliminal Messages: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=subliminal+messages+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Satanic Symbolism: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Satanic+Symbolism&;t=h_&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
'Virus' -> The name is from a Latin word meaning (“poison, slime, venom”)
MrE: What is Trauma- and Torture Based Mind Control MK-Ultra Programming ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iRmKxOHiHVnU/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zY8JNgIsvsyS/
--
631 views May 23, 2022
ETP Clips
https://youtu.be/XgIfK0yxAII
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWNFHkbr59eZF7v7DGb82Lg
"Convince parents their child can choose/change their #sexualidentity and #gender, then the child's right to consent to sex with adults is automatically implied. #Ageofconsentlaws become irrelevant making every child groomed by #wokeschoolteachers and weak minded parents a free target of #predators and #pedophiles and will be able to operate without fear of legal prosecution."
- Oh my goodness! A time when you can actually say the truth out loud!!!
- Amazing how our society has degraded. Yes, they tried to warn us. Thank you!
Woe unto them who call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! Isaiah 5:20 KJV
It were better for him that a millstone be hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones. Luke 17:2 KJV
--
Thinks are 'connected', follow the Fucking Money and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
The Satanic Pedophile LGBTQIA+ Agenda: 'We're Comming For your Children"'
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Trauma Based Mind Control 101: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=trauma+based+mind+control+101&;t=hc&va=g&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Subliminal Messages: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=subliminal+messages+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Satanic Symbolism: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Satanic+Symbolism&;t=h_&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
'Virus' -> The name is from a Latin word meaning (“poison, slime, venom”)
MrE: What is Trauma- and Torture Based Mind Control MK-Ultra Programming ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iRmKxOHiHVnU/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zY8JNgIsvsyS/
--
631 views May 23, 2022
ETP Clips
https://youtu.be/XgIfK0yxAII
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWNFHkbr59eZF7v7DGb82Lg
Keywords
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