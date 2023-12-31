Create New Account
Pre flood understanding.
Footage of Baalbek, Lebanon, the Temple constructed there more than likely is pre flood world, as we would struggle to move these stones now. Videos showing how understanding from the pre flood times, could have moved the stone then.

Keywords
lebanonpre floodstonesbaalbek

