Pre flood understanding.

Footage of Baalbek, Lebanon, the Temple constructed there more than likely is pre flood world, as we would struggle to move these stones now. Videos showing how understanding from the pre flood times, could have moved the stone then.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.