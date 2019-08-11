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The Template - Ceremony of Sacred Breath - Code 3 (Audio Remaster)
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9 views • August 11, 2019
Breath the unspoken vow between spirit and matter, the catalytic sustenance that gives your eyes the gift of sight, your ears to hear, your heart to feel...each breath is a bridge to consciousness...to life.
This film presents and contains an alchemical Ceremony that reconnects 7 Circuits, conduits of electromagnetic Source Consciousness, into the Pranic bio-mechanism; resuscitating the ability to translate the full spectrum of the Source Code.
Please Enjoy this new Version of code 3 with Remastered Audio
To be effective the Template Ceremonies have to be watched in order
This film presents and contains an alchemical Ceremony that reconnects 7 Circuits, conduits of electromagnetic Source Consciousness, into the Pranic bio-mechanism; resuscitating the ability to translate the full spectrum of the Source Code.
Please Enjoy this new Version of code 3 with Remastered Audio
To be effective the Template Ceremonies have to be watched in order
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