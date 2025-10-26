BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Buckle Up! Crisis coming November 1st
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
141 followers
516 views • 24 hours ago

One of the biggest worries with the US Gov’t shutdown is the SNAP payment system.


Food stamps. 42 million Americans depend on it for food.


I’ve been watching this closely - will they come up with the money to pay these people? Like they came up with the money to keep the military going.


Will they try to keep some sort of normalcy going? Or are they ready to collapse the system.


The answer is now absolutely clear: “COLLAPSE”.


Of course, they can create as much money as they want, so this isn’t about the money… This is intentional. Direct. Calculated.


25 States have announced that even if the US Gov’t re-opens today because of the computer systems they could not get the payments out until mid November at the earliest. So we know that at least 25 States will not be issuing food stamps in early November.


Texas, California, New York, Illinois… by the end of the month it will be all the States.


It is likely this could go on for many weeks or months. Most likely food will get so expensive it won’t matter if they re-instate it.


That’s why there are troops stationed in the major cities.


It is going to get really rough very soon.


Prepare accordingly.


https://backyardfoodproduction.com

