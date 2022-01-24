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CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST UK & OTHERS FOR COVID JAB/5G GENOCIDE ~ 5G WEAPONS EXPERT MARK STEELE - 2/2
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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UK CHARGED WITH GENOCIDE FOR COVID “CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY” INTERVIEW ON UK’S COVID CHARGES VIDEO- PART 2 0F 2 OF THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH 5G WEAPONS EXPERT Mark Steele ABOUT CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST UK & OTHERS FOR COVID JAB/5G GENOCIDE https://lawtribunal.net/2022/01/22/uk-charged-with-genocide-for-covid/ | Source: https://t.me/marksteele5g/4898 -> Part 1/2, intro to interview: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EtBmaLs5cvFo/

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Whistleblower: Hospitals killing for organs, "This is absolutely evil and a crime against humanity!" https://is.gd/NXRVVi

Covid Vaccine Scientific Proof Lethal https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/covid-vaccine-scientific-proof-lethal/ Source: Get this shared all over - Action time is now Here is the science link, the crime ref# is 6029679/21 https://is.gd/T6IPXn

Barrie Trower & Mark Steele on 5G (+8dB) https://is.gd/RPSH6z ~ Electromagnetic pulse causes man's death https://is.gd/MyknDx ~ 5G is a target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://is.gd/mXXqXG ~ Microtechnology in Pfizer's vaccine https://is.gd/aemj3z ~ Complex Microtechnology in Pfizer vaccine vial https://is.gd/UkHa0Z ~ Facial recognition and direct energy weapons: Gearing up to take out the vaxxinated https://is.gd/wUAS44 saveusnow.org.uk ~ Gangstalker Wars: Security Industry Specialist Tells All https://is.gd/TReGEC ~ Gangstalker Wars: Details of Social Engineering Program Exposed https://is.gd/6EnI9r

Streetlight weaponization 5G LED toxic ecocide - Lots of people asking for this banned video https://is.gd/4aOte9

VAERS analysis reveals irrefutable data showing criminal collusion between vaccine companies https://is.gd/9vDrNf

Stop saying that you had it, stop saying you know someone who had it ~ Amandha Vollmer https://is.gd/9jkcqM ~ Your future The SPARS pandemic 2025 - 2028 https://is.gd/kCajO1

Bioweapon nanocensors: Dr. Ariyana Love exposes horrific ingredients in clot shot https://is.gd/oXedaC

Bioweapon genie: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny warn humanity about killer inoculations https://is.gd/1JuR3e

Vax induced mass death: Funeral Director predicts COVID camps and jab genocide https://is.gd/40lBii

The Number of Athlete Collapses/Deaths Following Vaccination Is Shocking https://www.europereloaded.com/athlete-collapses-deaths-following-vaccination/

Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://is.gd/9JKUJ3

Newsbreak 135--Breaking: Immense harm from crystallizing blood cells/graphene poisoning post-vaccine https://bit.ly/3baJJ6e ~ BitChute search { dr young falconscafe https://bit.ly/3CisV9o Newest First } ~ Dr Robert Young

Live: Dr. David Martin explosive COVID analysis: Best of 2021 most viral moments and interviews! https://is.gd/FVl7Ad ~ DAVID E. MARTIN – Exposing Moderna; the Star of Plandemic: Indoctornation Reveals the Truth https://freedomplatform.tv/david-e-martin-exposing-moderna-the-star-of-plandemic-indoctrination-reveals-the-truth/ ~ Dr. David Martin speech at Wise Traditions Conference ~ November 5th 2021 https://is.gd/xRYJYo ~ Dr. David Martin: COVID treasonous acts ~ Published November 4th 2021 https://is.gd/cUQrBW ~ Google { david martin exposes names faces https://is.gd/FRBBSc }

Ex-Merck rep Brandy Vaughan exposes the dark side of pHARMa -- WAVE 2016 https://is.gd/iqtfx6 ~ Remembering Brandy Vaughan, one of the many vaccine whistleblowers who met sudden death aged just 47 https://is.gd/ek0LZy

Mark Steele ~ Chat on The global speaker, topics 5G, so-called vaccines, related, 21st December 2021 https://is.gd/7jXnzZ

AGENDA-666 https://is.gd/vqyuqb ~ WHAT-IS-COMMUNISM https://is.gd/AzKPsS ~ Brighteon { covid-19 foreign-military-occupation https://is.gd/W7OChQ } ~ Source: WORM https://is.gd/sNsBOm

Breaking: Aboriginals hunted by military, kids jabbed by force - Disturbing video https://tinyurl.com/yvu8rt8u

Technological parasitism: Electromagnetic-based wireless nano-sensor network https://is.gd/1PePZf ~ MAC-cinated: Intra-body nano-network https://is.gd/AZaqCC ~ "Waves" are created with non-ionizing radiation https://is.gd/K3NARi

Dr. Andreas Noack - Recently deceased, explains the Graphene component in the vaccine (RIP) https://is.gd/qvKTc4

Insider Exposes Freemasonry as the World’s Oldest Secret Religion and the Luciferian Plans for The New World Order https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/insider-exposes-freemasonry-as-the-worlds-oldest-secret-religion-and-the-luciferian-plans-for-the-new-world-order/

If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://is.gd/auRSDr

The final refutal of virology https://bit.ly/3BcBxNo ~ The truth about rabies, tobacco mosaic virus, graphene, and 2nd phase of control experiments results https://is.gd/bxYn3J

Leuren Moret - Mind control from HAARP, smart-dust, satellites, TV, mobiles etc https://is.gd/MA1Kq6
Keywords
vaccinesdepopulationdemocidepcrcovid
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