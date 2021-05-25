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Mirror Moderna Chief Medical Officer Confirms mRNA Injection For COVID-19 Can Change Your Genetic Code
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90 views • May 25, 2021
The chief medical officer describes body parts and cells that operate like an operating system. If you could introduce a line of code or change a line of code. He demonstrates how a vaccine works and how the body can make its own vaccine.
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