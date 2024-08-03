Covid vaccine: 30-year-olds have brain age of 97-year-olds, says Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

“I did functional brain EG studies [Electroencephalography (EG): monitoring method to record electrical activity of the brain]... showing that 30-year-olds have the functional brain age of like 97-year-olds because the hippocampus is being attacked.” “There's almost no electrical voltage in the area that forms memory.” “This is happening in the unvaccinated from shedding.” “We are really in one boat — vaccinated and unvaccinated — we're all fighting for our survival because this stuff is everywhere.” “This is one of the reasons... I'm advocating for certain antidotes like EDTA, vitamin C, Methylene Blue, etc.” “The ability to bind these metals and to disconnect the antenna is extraordinarily important.” “One of the things that I truly believe is that that the graphene in the shots actually change the synaptic connection in people's brains, so are unable to comprehend information.” “… that really goes into the targeting program because mind control was part of that.” “… when many people already are behaving as automatons and no longer are really able to process information.” “Even doctors — very learned people — they cannot take in new information.” “They no longer have any reasoning faculties.” “That means that their neurology has been taken over.”

Attorney Todd Callender being interviewed by Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD on 4 July 2024.

The full 48-minute interview, titled "Worldwide Class Action Lawsuit – Conversation with Todd Callender, Esq- EP 27", is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v55gela-worldwide-class-action-lawsuit-conversation-with-todd-callender-esq-ep-27.html

Video description from Rumble:

"In this episode, I speak with attorney Todd Callender, Esq. He explains the polymerization from self-assembly nanotechnology in the Covid 19 bioweapons, the upcoming worldwide Class Action Lawsuit for which I will be an expert witness. Todd and his research team have come independently to the same conclusions as I and we explain our views of this technological AI takeover of humanity and our fight for freedom from it.

"We discuss the transhumanist technology that is transforming humanity into a new species – homo borgensis – the modified human that is owned by the patent holder. However, despite all the darkness, there is hope. We discuss the goodness of humanity, the hope of divine intervention and the grace of God.

"Todd Callender, Esq – Lawyer (Disabled Rights Advocates) worked in the disability, health and life insurance industry for more than 20 years and focuses on the international convergence of biomedical, morbidity and mortality risks in the global legal context.

"He was the first lawyer in the US to sue the US Department of Defense, HHS and FDA in relation to the mandates and as such, he acquired 400,000 military clients (plaintiffs) with scores of them and others that have provided ample whistleblower evidence.

"Todd knows from the DMED Database that in 10 months of 2021 all cause morbidity and mortality has increased by 11,000% between 18-40 years of age only for military personal. Callender: “This is Genocide.” "

