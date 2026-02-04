Send in the SEALs and B-52s

In the 1800s the British Royal Navy attacked the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

Why can’t we use the military to utterly destroy the pedophiles and their networks?

The slave trade involved governments, rich people, and those tangentially involved. This is did not stop England for using military force against them.

We have Marines, Spec Op warriors, and drones to kidnap, kill and destroy those involved in this trade.

Gloves off. No lawyers. No judges. No “investigations.” Just war.

If we can’t use our military to protect our children we don’t deserve to be a nation.

We have been warned over and over again about this and our government won’t get involved because our leaders are blackmailed.

Do you want to MAGA? Go after the Pedos like your eternal life depends upon it.

Fritz Berggren

