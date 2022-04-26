Le Avventure dell'Orsetto Tobia (1994, PC)

Le Avventure dell'Orsetto Tobia ("The Adventure of Tobia Bear") is an arcade game developed and published by Italian company Simulmondo.



It is an adaption of a game you could play via telephone on Rai Uno television, similar to ITE Media's Hugo games.

The game is basically an adaption of Pac-Man. You control Tobia the bear and you need to collect all pots of honey in each level. Every level consists of single screen divided into fields. Tobia can move on this fields, but some boundaries and fields are blocked with obstacles. There are one or two bees in each level, starting from a bee hive. They will move around the field. If you touch a bee, you loose a life (you get extra lives for scoring enough points). The bees move slowly, but they ignore obstacles. If you collect a stick, the bees will flee from you and go back to the hive. If you touch a bee while you have a stick, Tobia will smash the bee. You'll loose the stick after some time. Apart from the bees, there is also a time limit for each level.