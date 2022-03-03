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Dr. David Martin | NEW Biden Lawsuit! + General Flynn, Donné Clement, Renz on Ukraine & Russia
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18884 views • March 03, 2022
Dr. David Martin Explains NEW Biden Lawsuit! + General Flynn, Donné Clement, Thomas Renz, Senaor Mike Crotts on Ukraine & Russia

Download Doctor David Martin’s Slides At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Martin
Watch - Trump Gives Patriotic CPAC Speech With MAJOR 2024 Hint
https://rumble.com/vw423a-trump-gives-patriotic-cpac-speech-with-major-2024-hint.html

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Learn More About the Research of Doctor David Martin At: https://www.davidmartin.world/
www.FullyLiveAcademy.com

Learn More About How to Support Attorney Thomas Renz and His Fight to Expose Medical Fraud Today:
www.Renz-Law.com

Learn About General Flynn’s “A Letter to America” Today At:
https://www.generalflynn.com/

Learn More At:
https://www.mikecrotts.com/

Learn About How to Find Budesonide, Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine and the 100% Effective COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies At:
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www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Treatments

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World Economic Forum Advisor "We Are One of the Last Generations of Homo Sapiens" https://rumble.com/vw5liz-the-great-reset-world-economic-forum-advisor-we-are-one-of-the-last-generat.html

Transhumanism | "When Humans Become Cyborgs." - An Actual World Economic Forum Presentation - https://rumble.com/vvk3vn-transhumanism-when-humans-become-cyborgs.-an-actual-world-economic-forum-pr.html

December 9, 2019 Technology Is Created to Use mRNA to Deliver CRISPR gene-editing: Cell-Selective Messenger RNA Delivery and CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing by Modulating the Interface of Phenylboronic Acid-Derived Lipid Nanoparticles and Cellular Surface Sialic Acid - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31763806/
What Is CRISPR? – In China Scientist Jiankui stunned the genetic community when he announced he had already used CRISPR, which hasn’t been proven either safe or effective in human patients, to permanently alter the genomes of twin girls. – https://time.com/5642755/crispr-gene-editing-humans/
What Is CRISPR? https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32532987/
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